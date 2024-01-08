The SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 249th 72.1 Points Scored 66.3 331st 303rd 76.6 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 224th 35.8 Rebounds 33.8 289th 288th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 197th 69th 8.8 3pt Made 6.8 245th 348th 9.8 Assists 13.4 190th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 13.2 289th

