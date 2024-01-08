Monday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland) meeting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 147th 76.3 Points Scored 76.9 126th 298th 76.3 Points Allowed 73.5 245th 139th 37.5 Rebounds 33.5 302nd 182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 10.2 15th 294th 11.8 Assists 17 34th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 196th

