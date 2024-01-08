Grambling vs. Texas Southern January 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grambling Tigers (5-5) face the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) in a clash of SWAC squads at 6:30 PM ET on Monday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Daeja Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaida Belton: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alisa Knight: 3.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.