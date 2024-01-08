Grambling vs. Texas Southern January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC) meeting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Grambling Players to Watch
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison
|Grambling Rank
|Grambling AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|346th
|63.7
|Points Scored
|61.4
|357th
|323rd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|79
|332nd
|358th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|36
|213th
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|359th
|4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|280th
|360th
|8.8
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|236th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
