Monday's game that pits the Grambling Tigers (7-5) versus the Texas Southern Tigers (1-11) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-58 in favor of Grambling, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Grambling Tigers secured an 82-54 victory over Prairie View A&M.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 77, Texas Southern 58

Grambling Schedule Analysis

Against the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 16, the Grambling Tigers notched their signature win of the season, a 70-67 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Grambling is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.

Grambling 2023-24 Best Wins

70-67 at home over Arizona State (No. 128) on November 16

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 250) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 259) on December 20

82-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 338) on January 6

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jordyn Carter: 6.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Demya Young: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG% Jazmyne Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.5 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

Grambling Performance Insights

The Grambling Tigers have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 253rd in college basketball.

The Grambling Tigers are putting up 97 points per game this year in home games, which is 32.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (64.7).

In 2023-24, Grambling is ceding 46.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 88.3.

