The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Taysom Hill get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Hill has piled up 350 yards (23.3 per game) on 75 attempts with four touchdowns.

Hill also figures in the passing game, with 263 receiving yards on 29 catches (17.5 yards per game) plus two TDs.

Hill has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in three games.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1 Week 15 Giants 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Week 16 @Rams 0 0 0 2 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 2 11 0 0 2 1 0

