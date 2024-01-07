Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. JMU

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

11-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 77-72 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Marshall

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: W 68-51 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

12-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: W 69-66 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. UL Monroe

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-8

9-5 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: L 69-66 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Old Dominion

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

10-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 68-62 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. Texas State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-10

10-5 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: L 64-55 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Appalachian State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

8-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 96-49 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Southern Miss

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: L 68-62 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Opponent: JMU

JMU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. Troy

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-8 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 86-80 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10. Arkansas State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

7-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: L 68-51 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. Louisiana

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-18

7-7 | 7-18 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 77-72 vs JMU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

12. Georgia State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 9-17

8-5 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: W 64-55 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

13. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-23

7-9 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 86-80 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

14. South Alabama

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 5-23

7-8 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 96-49 vs Appalachian State

Next Game