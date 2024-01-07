The New Orleans Saints (8-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South showdown.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 per matchup the Falcons surrender.

The Saints average only 17.2 more yards per game (333.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (316.1).

This season, New Orleans rushes for 16.6 fewer yards per game (99.3) than Atlanta allows per outing (115.9).

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Saints Home Performance

At home, the Saints score 21.9 points per game and concede 19.1. That's less than they score (22.1) and allow (19.4) overall.

The Saints accumulate 303 yards per game at home (30.3 less than their overall average), and give up 311.3 at home (12 less than overall).

New Orleans' average passing yards gained (212.3) and allowed (183.7) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 234 and 200.8, respectively.

At home, the Saints accumulate 90.7 rushing yards per game and give up 127.6. That's less than they gain overall (99.3), and more than they allow (122.5).

The Saints convert 38.5% of third downs at home (0.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 34.3% at home (0.1% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay W 23-13 FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.