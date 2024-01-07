Pelicans vs. Kings January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (17-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 14.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones is putting up 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- CJ McCollum is putting up 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.9 points, 7.5 assists and 12.1 boards per game.
- De'Aaron Fox posts 29.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
- Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Murray averages 16.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averages 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Pelicans
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
