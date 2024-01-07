The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) will try to build on a five-game win run when they host the LSU Tigers (14-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Tigers have won 14 games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 94.9 points per game, 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up.

When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.

Ole Miss' record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.

The Rebels average 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).

Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

LSU is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Rebels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (36.2%).

The Tigers' 50.0 shooting percentage from the field is 16.0 higher than the Rebels have given up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Schedule