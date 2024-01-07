LSU vs. Ole Miss January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) against the LSU Tigers (12-1) at 3:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
