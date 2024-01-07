The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Keith Kirkwood score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Keith Kirkwood score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirkwood's five receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 37 yards (5.3 per game) and one TD.

Kirkwood has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Keith Kirkwood Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Falcons 3 2 20 0 Week 15 Giants 1 1 7 1 Week 16 @Rams 1 1 9 0

