Chris Olave will be running routes against the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Olave has caught 84 passes on 135 targets for a team-high 1,067 yards and four scores. He averages 71.1 yards per game.

Olave vs. the Falcons

Olave vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 69.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 69.3 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed five opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons allow 200.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 11th in the league with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-111)

Olave Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this season, Olave has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Olave has been targeted on 135 of his team's 578 passing attempts this season (23.4% target share).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (52nd in league play), averaging 1,067 yards on 135 passes thrown his way.

Olave has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 11.4% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Olave (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 16.2% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 13 TAR / 9 REC / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

