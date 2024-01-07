Alvin Kamara did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Kamara's stats can be found below.

Rep Alvin Kamara and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Kamara has run for 694 yards on 180 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has 75 catches (86 targets) for 466 yards.

Keep an eye on Kamara's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Alvin Kamara Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week: Kendre Miller (LP/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kamara 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 180 694 5 3.9 86 75 466 1

Kamara Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0 Week 14 Panthers 12 56 1 3 -11 0 Week 15 Giants 16 66 0 5 44 0 Week 16 @Rams 9 19 0 5 16 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 10 45 0 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.