The UL Monroe Warhawks' (9-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, UL Monroe is 8-2.

Georgia Southern has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.

The 81.5 points per game the Eagles score are 17.9 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.6).

Georgia Southern is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

The Eagles shoot 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks concede defensively.

The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Eagles allow.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)

22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109) Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG% Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%

UL Monroe Schedule