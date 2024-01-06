How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks' (9-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, UL Monroe is 8-2.
- Georgia Southern has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
- The 81.5 points per game the Eagles score are 17.9 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.6).
- Georgia Southern is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
- The Eagles shoot 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks concede defensively.
- The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Eagles allow.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)
- Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%
- Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
- Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal
|L 79-55
|Haas Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|JMU
|L 85-79
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia State
|W 82-65
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
