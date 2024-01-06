The UL Monroe Warhawks' (9-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, UL Monroe is 8-2.
  • Georgia Southern has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The 81.5 points per game the Eagles score are 17.9 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.6).
  • Georgia Southern is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
  • UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks concede defensively.
  • The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Eagles allow.

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)
  • Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
  • Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%
  • Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
  • Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal L 79-55 Haas Pavilion
12/30/2023 JMU L 85-79 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Georgia State W 82-65 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 South Alabama - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/13/2024 Texas State - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

