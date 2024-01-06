The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Torrion Starks: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

