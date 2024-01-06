The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
270th 71.2 Points Scored 65.6 334th
239th 73.3 Points Allowed 79.2 334th
82nd 39.1 Rebounds 33.8 289th
16th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
300th 6.1 3pt Made 9.2 57th
70th 15.8 Assists 9 358th
279th 13 Turnovers 13.9 325th

