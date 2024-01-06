Saturday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) and UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) going head-to-head at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Warhawks head into this matchup on the heels of an 82-65 victory against Georgia State on Thursday.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 72, UL Monroe 69

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

When the Warhawks beat the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked No. 143 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 60-52, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Warhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on November 29

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 16

82-65 on the road over Georgia State (No. 225) on January 4

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 247) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 313) on November 11

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109)

22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (40-for-109) Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

14.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.4 FG% Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 77 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (169th in college basketball).

At home, the Warhawks average 88.2 points per game. On the road, they score 69.

UL Monroe concedes 59.6 points per game at home, and 66.7 on the road.

