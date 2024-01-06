How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games UL Monroe shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Warhawks sit at 68th.
- The 68.7 points per game the Warhawks put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Eagles allow (80.4).
- When UL Monroe puts up more than 80.4 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, UL Monroe is scoring 21.8 more points per game (81.4) than it is in away games (59.6).
- The Warhawks are ceding 69.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (74.3).
- When playing at home, UL Monroe is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.7). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (27.1%) compared to in road games (29.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 67-55
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|L 68-57
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Texas State
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.