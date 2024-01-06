The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games UL Monroe shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Warhawks sit at 68th.
  • The 68.7 points per game the Warhawks put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Eagles allow (80.4).
  • When UL Monroe puts up more than 80.4 points, it is 2-0.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, UL Monroe is scoring 21.8 more points per game (81.4) than it is in away games (59.6).
  • The Warhawks are ceding 69.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (74.3).
  • When playing at home, UL Monroe is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.7). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (27.1%) compared to in road games (29.4%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville L 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State L 67-55 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Marshall L 68-57 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/6/2024 Georgia Southern - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/11/2024 Southern Miss - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/13/2024 Texas State - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

