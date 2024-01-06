Saturday's AAC schedule includes the North Texas Mean Green (6-5, 0-0 AAC) meeting the Tulane Green Wave (8-3, 0-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

Tulane vs. North Texas Stat Comparison

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 309th 68.2 Points Scored 89.4 7th 5th 59.1 Points Allowed 81.3 350th 241st 35.3 Rebounds 31.7 346th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 4.5 363rd 137th 8.0 3pt Made 7.1 223rd 341st 10.2 Assists 14.7 109th 206th 12.0 Turnovers 11.6 165th

