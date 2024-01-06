How to Watch Tulane vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 51.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 38.3% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
- Tulane has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.
- The Green Wave score an average of 89.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 59.2 the Mean Green allow.
- When it scores more than 59.2 points, Tulane is 10-3.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 81.8.
- The Green Wave conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Tulane made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|L 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Dillard
|W 94-64
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rice
|W 84-59
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/14/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
