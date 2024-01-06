Will Tulane be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Tulane's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Tulane's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-3 NR NR 230

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane's best wins

Against the Maine Black Bears on December 21, Tulane secured its signature win of the season, which was a 64-61 home victory. The leading scorer against Maine was Kyren Whittington, who compiled 19 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 225/RPI) on December 20

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 19

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on December 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 284/RPI) on November 14

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

The Green Wave have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Tulane has the 238th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Green Wave's 15 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

Tulane's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. East Carolina Pirates

Tulane Green Wave vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulane games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.