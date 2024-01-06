Currently, the Dallas Stars (22-10-5) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Miro Heiskanen D Out Lower Body Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the fifth-highest scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+18) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 120 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 122 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 18th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-160) Predators (+135) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.