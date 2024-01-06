Stars vs. Predators Injury Report Today - January 6
Currently, the Dallas Stars (22-10-5) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the fifth-highest scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+18) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 120 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 122 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential is 18th in the league.
Stars vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6
