The Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC squad, the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Southern Rank Southern AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
232nd 72.9 Points Scored 61.4 357th
318th 77.8 Points Allowed 79.0 331st
351st 31.1 Rebounds 36.0 213th
230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd
229th 7.0 3pt Made 6.4 281st
197th 13.3 Assists 9.8 348th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 11.9 196th

