How to Watch Serie A, Coupe de France & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Internazionale Milan versus Hellas Verona in a Serie A match is one of many compelling options on Saturday's soccer slate.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Serie A: Internazionale Milan vs Hellas Verona
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Watch Coupe de France: Stade Brestois vs Angers
- League: Coupe de France
- Game Time: 9:20 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor AS
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch Primeira Liga: Arouca vs Benfica
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- TV Channel: GolTV
Watch Coupe de France: OGC Nice vs AJ Auxerre
- League: Coupe de France
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Primeira Liga: Braga vs Vitória SC
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- TV Channel: GolTV
