Who's a good bet to score in the Serie A on Saturday? There are four matches on the card, and a full list of anytime goal scorer odds is available in this article.

Bet on Lautaro Martinez or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch Serie A games live all season long on Paramount+!

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-175)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 15

Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+100)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+115)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+115)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 1

Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+130)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+150)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 2

Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+180)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+180)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+185)

Opponent: ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 7

Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)

Opponent: ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Davide Frattesi, Inter Milan (+220)

Opponent: Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+220)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 1

Arijon Ibrahimovic, Frosinone Calcio (+230)

Opponent: AC Monza

AC Monza Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 1

Giacomo Bonaventura, ACF Fiorentina (+230)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Walid Cheddira, Frosinone Calcio (+240)

Opponent: AC Monza

AC Monza Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 1

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Hellas Verona @ Inter Milan 6:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!) AC Monza @ Frosinone Calcio 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Cagliari @ US Lecce 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! ACF Fiorentina @ Sassuolo 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.