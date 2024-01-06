Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank
148th 76.3 Points Scored 66.3 331st
298th 76.3 Points Allowed 72.8 230th
140th 37.5 Rebounds 33.8 289th
184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.0 200th
332nd 5.4 3pt Made 6.8 246th
293rd 11.8 Assists 13.4 193rd
181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 289th

