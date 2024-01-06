The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-1.5) 142.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

SE Louisiana is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

New Orleans has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Privateers games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.