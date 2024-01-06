The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.4% the Privateers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SE Louisiana has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 179th.
  • The Lions put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Privateers give up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana is 3-1 when it scores more than 76.6 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 SE Louisiana is scoring 22.5 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (59.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Lions are conceding 18.1 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (77.4).
  • At home, SE Louisiana knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Murray State W 61-55 CFSB Center
12/20/2023 Grambling W 48-47 University Center (LA)
12/30/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 87-64 University Center (LA)
1/6/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/8/2024 @ Nicholls State - Stopher Gym
1/13/2024 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

