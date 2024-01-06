The Lamar Cardinals (5-7, 0-0 Southland) face the Northwestern State Demons (2-10, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 47th 81.8 Points Scored 70.3 283rd 333rd 79.2 Points Allowed 80.7 346th 79th 39.2 Rebounds 32.8 327th 50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 69th 8.8 3pt Made 7.3 205th 32nd 17.1 Assists 11.3 321st 307th 13.5 Turnovers 11.4 144th

