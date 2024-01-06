The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will hope to end an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

This season, Northwestern State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 71st.

The Demons put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78 the Cardinals give up.

When it scores more than 78 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (62.6).

At home the Demons are allowing 75.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they are away (86.7).

Northwestern State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule