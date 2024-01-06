Should you bet on Nils Lundkvist to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 27 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Lundkvist has picked up two assists on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:31 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-4 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

