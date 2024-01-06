The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-7.5) 150.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Nicholls State has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Houston Christian has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of four Huskies games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.