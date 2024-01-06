The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

This season, the Colonels have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Nicholls State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Colonels sit at 221st.

The Colonels score 72.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies allow.

Nicholls State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.2 on the road.

Nicholls State drained 8.8 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule