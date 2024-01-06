The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-1.5) 142.5 -120 -102

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Privateers games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

SE Louisiana has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

Lions games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this year.

