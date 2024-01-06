Saturday's game features the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) and the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) clashing at Lakefront Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-70 win for New Orleans according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 72, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-1.3)

New Orleans (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

New Orleans has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while SE Louisiana's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Privateers are 4-5-0 and the Lions are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. New Orleans is 5-4 against the spread and 1-8 overall in its past 10 contests, while SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers are being outscored by 2.2 points per game with a -29 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) and give up 76.6 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

New Orleans grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 42.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by five boards per game.

New Orleans knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (321st in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

The Privateers rank 322nd in college basketball with 86.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 162nd in college basketball defensively with 89 points conceded per 100 possessions.

New Orleans wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 12.4 (241st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.5.

