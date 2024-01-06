The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6% higher than the 44.3% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

McNeese has compiled a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 294th.

The Cowboys average seven more points per game (80.8) than the Lions allow (73.8).

McNeese is 9-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

At home, McNeese scores 87.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 76.

The Cowboys give up 53.3 points per game at home, and 69.6 away.

At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than on the road (42.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule