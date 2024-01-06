What are LSU's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 2-0 7 5 81

LSU's best wins

LSU took down the No. 13-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30. That victory goes down as its best win of the season. In the win against Virginia Tech, Mikaylah Williams recorded a team-best 20 points. Angel Reese chipped in 19 points.

Next best wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 90/RPI) on November 14

84-73 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 97/RPI) on January 7

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 99/RPI) on January 4

76-73 over Virginia (No. 121/RPI) on November 25

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 147/RPI) on December 10

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

LSU has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, LSU has drawn the 252nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

As far as the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

LSU's upcoming schedule includes one game against Top 25-ranked opponents.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

