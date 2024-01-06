Saturday's SEC slate will see the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) take the court against the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline LSU Moneyline

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

LSU has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Texas A&M has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight out of the Aggies' 13 games this season have hit the over.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 LSU, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (63rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (107th).

The Tigers' national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the beginning of the season (+20000).

Based on its moneyline odds, LSU has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

