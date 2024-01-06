SEC foes square off when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) welcome in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • LSU is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at first.
  • The Tigers' 76.8 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 66.6 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.6 points, LSU is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LSU averaged 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
  • The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.
  • Beyond the arc, LSU made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Texas L 96-85 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Lamar W 87-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/29/2023 Northwestern State W 96-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
1/9/2024 Vanderbilt - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/13/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.