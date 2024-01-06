Saturday's contest that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) against the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

LSU vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-10.5)

Texas A&M (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Texas A&M's record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, while LSU's is 5-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 7-5-0 and the Tigers are 6-7-0. Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and allowing 69 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

LSU ranks 217th in the nation at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 34.7 its opponents average.

LSU makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.3 (208th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

LSU has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (33rd in college basketball).

