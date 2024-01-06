The James Madison Dukes (10-4) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns' 60.3 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 62.7 the Dukes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Louisiana is 6-0.

JMU is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 13.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.9).

JMU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Louisiana has a 7-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Louisiana Schedule