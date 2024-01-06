Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 73-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisiana Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Techsters claimed a 66-49 victory against Abilene Christian.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters beat the Cal Baptist Lancers in a 77-51 win on December 18. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Techsters have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Techsters are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories, but also tied for the 25th-most losses.

Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 114) on December 18

66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on December 30

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 238) on December 21

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 324) on December 16

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (31-for-112)

11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (31-for-112) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.7 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Silvia Nativi: 6.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

6.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Jianna Morris: 7.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 63.1 points per game (237th in college basketball) and allowing 63.7 (173rd in college basketball).

The Lady Techsters are posting 68.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (60.7).

At home, Louisiana Tech is allowing 18.2 fewer points per game (52.7) than when playing on the road (70.9).

In their last 10 games, the Lady Techsters have been putting up 60.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

