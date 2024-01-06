If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Louisiana Tech and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 1-0 NR NR 149

Louisiana Tech's best wins

In its best win of the season, Louisiana Tech beat the Cal Baptist Lancers in a 77-51 win on December 18. The leading point-getter against Cal Baptist was Jianna Morris, who tallied 13 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 235/RPI) on December 30

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 274/RPI) on December 16

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 291/RPI) on December 21

66-62 at home over Sam Houston (No. 327/RPI) on January 6

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Louisiana Tech has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisiana Tech gets the 58th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Lady Techsters' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams over .500.

Louisiana Tech has 15 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

