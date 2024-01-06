For bracketology analysis around Louisiana Tech and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-1 NR NR 87

Louisiana Tech's best wins

When Louisiana Tech defeated the McNeese Cowboys, the No. 30 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-62 on November 22, it was its best win of the season. With 17 points, Daniel Batcho was the top scorer against McNeese. Second on the team was Tyler Henry, with 14 points.

Next best wins

72-67 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 9

68-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on December 2

56-49 on the road over SFA (No. 194/RPI) on December 5

89-60 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 12

67-53 at home over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on November 21

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Louisiana Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Schedule insights

Louisiana Tech has the 103rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisiana Tech has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

