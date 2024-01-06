Will Louisiana be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Louisiana's complete tournament resume.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 147

Louisiana's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Louisiana took down the Old Dominion Monarchs on the road on January 4. The final score was 66-61. With 20 points, Tamera Johnson was the leading scorer against Old Dominion. Second on the team was Jaylyn James, with 16 points.

Next best wins

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on December 2

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 271/RPI) on November 18

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Ragin' Cajuns have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisiana is playing the 60th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisiana's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:15 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:15 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

