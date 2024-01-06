Can we expect Louisiana to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-2 NR NR 180

Louisiana's best wins

Louisiana captured its best win of the season on November 22, when it took down the Long Beach State Beach, who rank No. 135 in the RPI rankings, 92-82. In the victory over Long Beach State, Themus Fulks recorded a team-best 20 points. Kobe Julien added 16 points.

Next best wins

72-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164/RPI) on November 6

84-67 on the road over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on December 22

73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on December 13

68-60 over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on November 21

85-77 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on January 6

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Louisiana has been given the 166th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisiana's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

