How to Watch Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt rivals at Cajundome, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Georgia State vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Appalachian State vs Troy (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Marshall vs Texas State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
- In games Louisiana shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.
- The Chanticleers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 323rd.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Chanticleers allow (77.6).
- Louisiana has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana is putting up 78.2 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Ragin' Cajuns are allowing 60.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 77.2.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana has played better in home games this year, draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|L 68-61
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
