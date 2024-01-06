How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).
- Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
- This season, Ohio State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 52nd.
- The Buckeyes put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).
- When Ohio State allows fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.5).
- In home games, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
- The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
