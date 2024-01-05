The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 115th.
  • The 83.1 points per game the Huskies record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).
  • UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
  • The Bulldogs average 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies allow (63.6).
  • When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, giving up 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
  • Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Butler knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

